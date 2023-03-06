Balochistan suicide bombing: 9 policemen killed, 11 injured in latest attack

Shillong, March 6: At least 9 police officials were killed and 11 others injured when a suicide bomber rammed explosive laden bike into a police truck in Balochistan province of Pakistan.

The incident occurred this morning today in Sibbi city which is around 150 Km from Quetta, the capital of Balochistan in Pakistan. Suicide bombings in the region are not new and many people have been killed in such incidents in the past.

As per eyewitnesses, a loud explosion was heard after the motorbike the bomber was riding hit the police truck. Hospital officials said at least 7 policemen were wounded in the attack. No insurgent group has so far taken responsibility for the attack.

Separatist groups in Balochistan have been demanding freedom from the country for the past many years. Many insurgents and Pakistan Army and police officials have been killed in the incidents. Locals in Baloch accuse the Pakistan government of stealing the natural resources in the region and not providing its benefits to them.