Rakhi Sawant buys new house in Dubai, opens dance academy

Shillong, March 7: Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant who is synonymous with controversy has purchased a new house in Dubai where she recently started a dance academy as well.

In a recent interaction with media at Mumbai Airport on her return to the country from Dubai, Rakhi Sawant said that she has bought a house and a car in Dubai. Later she got emotional after seeing the spot at the airport where she had once welcomed her estranged husband Adil Durrani with rose petals.

Rakhi was seen in black gym wear as she arrived at the airport. She was seen trying hard to hold back tears as she spoke about her late mother and husband Adil, who is currently in jail over Rakhi’s domestic violence complaint.

In the video, she talked about opening her dance academy in Dubai and said, “I got one more house in Dubai, and also a car, my company gave that to me”.