Tamil actress Anicka Vijayi Vikramman alleges she was tortured by former boyfriend

Shillong, March 7: Tamil actress Anicka Vijayi Vikramman has shared pictures of her bruised face alleging that she was tortured by her former boyfriend.

In an Instagram post where the actor shared these photos also wrote a note sharing her ordeal. She also claimed that she has been receiving threats from her former boyfriend. She also shared a screenshot of chat with her ex.

She wrote along with her photos, “Inspite of leaving these incidents behind I have been receiving threatening calls and me and my family is being degraded continuously. The last pic was clicked before my ex boyfriend s attack on me I was very excited to show my hair cut anyways it’s in the past. I ll start posting pics from this week I missed insta.”

She alleged “I was beaten for the first time in Chennai. After that he fell at my feet and cried. I was foolish to believe him then. He assaulted me with the confidence that if I approached the police with a complaint about this incident, the police would ask me to let him go. The reason for that was that he had also paid the police”