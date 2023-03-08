Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 to earn Rs 1000 even before release? Know the reality

Shillong, March 8: Allu Arjun’s movie Pushpa was a phenomenal success across the country. Be it the dance, music or dialogues in the movie, people in most parts of the country liked the performance of the main lead.

However reports now suggest that the sequel of the movie – Pushpa: The Rule – is set to earn Rs 1000 even before its release. Confused? We will explain how Pushpa 2 could become the highest earner in the Indian film industry even before its release.

As per reports, the makers of the movie have demanded Rs 1000 crore for the theatrical rights deal for all languages. The Hindi and Telugu version of Pushpa: The Rule is expected to outperform SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which grossed a whopping 900 crores in theatrical rights.

Allu Arjun is also set to perform in a movie produced by top producer Bhushan Kumar. It has also been learnt that Allu Arjun has rejected a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.