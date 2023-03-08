Bigg Boss participant Archana Gautam accuses Priyanka Gandhi’s PA of harassment

Shillong, March 8: Personal Assistant (PA) of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has landed in soup over allegations of harassment leveled by Bigg Boss fame Archana Gautam.

Archana Gautam’s father Gautam Budh in a complaint has alleged that Gandhi’s PA Sandeep Kumar threatened his daughter with death.

A complaint under sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act was filed at Partapur police station in Meerut of Uttar Pradesh.

Archana Gautam’s father stated that his daughter was threatened with death and casteist slurs by Sandeep Kumar. The information regarding the complaint was given by Archana on social media.

In the complaint, Gautam has alleged that after his daughter went to Raipur in Chattisgarh on February 26 this year to attend the convention of Congress at the invitation of Priyanka Gandhi.

Gautam alleged that when Archana asked Priyanka’s PA to arrange a meeting with her, her refused and allegedly used casteist slurs against Archana.

Meerut Superintendent of Police Piyush Singh said that a case has been registered against Sandeep Kumar in the matter and investigation is on.