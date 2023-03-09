Paul pledges to boost tourism sector in Meghalaya

Shillong, March 9: United Democratic Party (UDP), MLA Paul Lyngdoh who has been allotted Tourism portfolio in MDA 2.0 government, today said that he would optimally utilise the resources and potential of Meghalaya for promoting tourism in the state.

The Minister said that Meghalaya has a lot of potential and a lot can be done in this sector for the benefit of the state and its people.

He assured that would try his best to realize and optimize the potentials of the state in tourism sector.