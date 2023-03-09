Ram Charan to work in Hollywood? Actor says announcement soon

Shillong, March 9: South superstar Ram Charan who will be an award presenter at the Oscars 2023 has revealed that he is likely to work in a Hollywood project and will make an announcement in coming months.

Super hit movie RRR star, Ram Charan in a chat with a podcaster said that he was in talks regarding a project in Hollywood and it will be finalised in coming months, a news which will be appreciated by his fans across the globe.

Ahead of the Academy Awards scheduled on March 12, Ram Charan is being invited for interviews and talk shows in the US. During one such interaction the RRR star said that he would like to work in every country where great cinema is appreciated.

“At the Oscars I am representing 1.4 billion people (of India). There is a sense of responsibility as RRR has been nominated for an Oscar award. This is not a one-time thing. Going forward, it should become normal for us” he said.

He said that he would like to work with Hollywood actors like Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt.