SCL: Nongmynsong cc beat Sporting cc

SHILLONG, March 9: In the match between Sporting CC and NongmynsongCC, Sporting won the toss and chose to bat first putting up a total of 197/6 in 40 overs. Rohit Kumar Yadav scored an amazing 72 off 68 while Ajay Ram contributed with a 39 off 38 balls. Himan Phukan picked up 3 wickets for 27 runs and Raghav Magotra picked up 3 for 29 in 8 overs, were the pick off the bowlers for Nongmynsong. In reply Nongmynsong chased down the total in 35.5 overs, scoring 198/6. Jaskirat scored 58 off 53 while Anish Charak scored a quick 53 off 33 balls. Suraj Chettri picked up 2 for 26 in 8 overs. Nongmynsong won the match by 4 wickets. Jaskirat was decalred the Man of the match.