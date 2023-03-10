Sports Snippets

Indian Women register 6-0 victory over Indonesia

HANOI, March 9: The India U-20 women’s national football team made it two wins from two in Group F of the AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 1 with a solid 6-0 victory over Indonesia at the Viet Tri Stadium, here on Thursday.Similar to their opening-day 7-0 success over Singapore, India were able to build their rhythm from the get-go. Maymol Rocky’s girls scored three goals in each half to seal another dominating win and remain top of the table with six points and a positive goal difference of 13. ndia could’ve matched their opening-day scoreline if not for a disallowed goal. In the last attack of the game, Mousumi Murmu sent home Tania Kanti’s low cross from the left, but the assistant referee’s flag went up for offside.India will next take on hosts Vietnam on Saturday in what could be a virtual qualifying play-off for Round 2. (IANS)

ISSF Shotgun WC: Mairaj-Ganemat pair finishes 5th

DOHA, March 9: The Indian skeet mixed team pairing of Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Ganemat Sekhon finished fifth at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Shotgun World Cup, here on Wednesday.The Indian duo shot 143 out of 150 in the 32-strong qualification field to miss the cut for the medal round matches by one point.The American pair of Vincent Hancock and Kimberly Rhode won gold, after they beat French duo of Eric Delaunay and Lucie Anastassiou 6-0 in the gold medal match. They had also topped the qualification round with a score of 148.Chile made the bronze medal match with a qualifying score of 144, but went down 2-6 to the Italians there.With this, India’s engagements in skeet therefore come to a close in this World Cup stage. The trap shooters begin their competitions on Friday.(IANS)

Brugge sack Scottt Parker

BRUGGE, (Belgium) March 9: Scott Parker has been fired by Club Brugge after less than three months in charge of the Belgian champions in the wake of Tuesday’s 5-1 loss at Benfica in the Champions League.In 12 matches with Brugge, Parker managed just two wins. Brugge lost both matches against Benfica in the Champions League’s last 16, exiting the tournament 7-1 on aggregate.In a brief statement, the club did not immediately announce a replacement for the former Bournemouth manager, who had been hired on Dec. 31 following the departure of Carl Hoefkens.When he was hired, the 42-year-old Parker had been out of work since being fired by Bournemouth in August, having voiced his unhappiness regarding the Premier League club’s approach in the transfer market.Placed in a tough Champions League group, Brugge was one of the surprises of the group stage, finishing second to Porto and ahead of Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid to advance to the last 16 of the competition for the first time in three decades.(AP)

Leicester City announce record loss of 92.5m pounds

LEICESTER, March 9: Premier League outfit Leicester City have announced a record loss of 92.5 million pounds (109.5 US dollars) for the 2021-22 season.That figure is almost three times the loss of 31.2 million pounds for the previous season, with the club putting part of the blame down to the COVID-19 pandemic which led to games being played behind closed doors.The club explained in a statement that part of the loss was due to a decision taken to try and strengthen the first team squad in order to compete in Europe.“The club retained its primary playing assets while making further significant investments in player acquisitions and salaries.”The club’s Chief Executive Susan Whelan said: “We have consistently sought to invest in the club’s future and to build from established positions of strength.” (IANS)

HC allows 5 wrestlers to join Asian Games trials

NEW DELHI, March 9: The Delhi High Court Thursday permitted five wrestlers to participate in the trials being conducted by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) from Friday for the upcoming 2023 Asian Games Championship.Justice Prathiba M Singh, in a special hearing held on a holiday, said petitioner wrestlers – Anuj Kumar, Chander Mohan, Vijay, Ankit and Sachin Mor – shall be allowed to compete and be judged on their own merit.The high court said the participation in the trial shall not be construed as any opinion made by the court on the merit of wrestlers on which the decision of the selection committee will be final.(PTI)

Olympians join calls to ban Russia, Belarus athletes

NEW DELHI, March 9: More than 40 retired Olympians from the country have demanded Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) reverse its position and withdraw support of Russian and Belarusian athletes participating at the 2024 Olympic Games.The International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Executive Board in January has paved the way for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games, citing that “No athlete should be prevented from competing just because of their passport.”The COC has shown its apparent support for the IOC’s decision of allowing Russians and Belarusians to compete at the Paris Summer Games as “neutrals.”Dozens of athletes have signed an open letter to the COC, condemning its apparent support of possibly allowing the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the Paris Games. (IANS)