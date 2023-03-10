Star studded PSG knocked out again; Conte’s side whimper out too

MUNICH, March 9: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting haunted former side Paris Saint-Germain as Bayern Munich reached the Champions League quarter-final with a 2-0 win that secured a 3-0 aggregate triumph.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side progressed to the last eight in Europe for a fourth straight season after Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry’s second-half strikes in the second leg on Wednesday.

Bayern were earlier indebted to Matthijs de Ligt, though, after his remarkable goal-line clearance thwarted Vitinha in the first half at Allianz Arena.

De Ligt’s last-ditch intervention, coupled with Choupo-Moting’s cool finish and a breakaway Gnabry goal, saw PSG fail to reach Champions League quarter-finals for a second consecutive season. Aiming to overturn a one-goal first-leg deficit, PSG created the more promising chances in a first half bereft of cutting edge. Alphonso Davies produced a last-ditch block to deny Lionel Messi from Nuno Mendes’ offload, while Jamal Musiala forced a smart Gianluigi Donnarumma save at the other end.

PSG lost captain Marquinhos to an apparent hip injury soon after, before De Ligt cleared off the line from Vitinha after Yann Sommer’s inexplicable error offered an open goal.

Choupo-Moting headed past Donnarumma after the interval, only for Thomas Muller’s offside position to ensure the goal did not stand, but the striker was not to be denied.

Muller dispossessed Marco Verratti inside PSG’s half before Leon Goretzka’s selfless square pass afforded Choupo-Moting a simple 61st-minute tap-in.

Sommer then produced a stunning stop from Sergio Ramos’ bullet header before Joao Cancelo teed up Gnabry, who made sure of progression with a composed 89th-minute finish.In a European clash spoiled by a rich of midfield class, Joshua Kimmich stood out as the difference once again for Bayern.

The Germany international, facing up against Italy star Verratti, created a game-leading four chances in a dominant display that further proved his standing as one of the world’s best midfielders.

Messi made to wait for milestone goal.Messi became just the third player to start 150 Champions League games, after Iker Casillas (176) and Cristiano Ronaldo (178), but that will prove little consolation for the World Cup winner.

The Argentina international remains just one away from 800 career goals, while he will have to wait to become just the second player to 50 Champions League knockout strikes.

Bayern return to Bundesliga action at home to Augsburg on Saturday, when PSG visit Brest in Ligue 1.

Spurs out

Milan held Tottenham to a 0-0 draw on Wednesday to preserve their 1-0 lead from the first leg and advance to the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in 11 years.

Brahim Diaz’s goal in the early stages of the reverse fixture gave Milan something to protect at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and they did exactly that in a game of few chances.Neither side managed an attempt on target in the first half and, while Spurs did show more urgency in the second period, there was not enough quality to break down Milan.

Spurs, who had Cristian Romero sent off 11 minutes from time for a second bookable offence, have now exited the Champions League and FA Cup in the past week.

The onus was on Tottenham to find a goal but Emerson’s deflected shot, which failed to test Mike Maignan, was the best they could muster and they were booed off at half-time.

Stand-in Spurs goalkeeper Fraser Forster was called into action early in the second period when keeping out Diaz’s shot with his feet.

Maignan was finally required with 63 minutes played, but Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s angled drive was simple enough to deal with.

Romero flew into a challenge on Theo Hernandez to receive a second booking, yet Harry Kane so nearly salvaged extra time when his header was superbly kept out by Maignan.

There was to be no late drama, though, with Divock Origi going closest to making the breakthrough on the day when hitting the post at the end of a late breakaway attack. Antonio Conte was back in the dugout after recovering from gallbladder surgery but the big question now is just how long he will remain there as Spurs head coach?Tottenham were knocked out of the FA Cup by second-tier Sheffield United in his absence and now only have a top-four finish in the PL to play for.As for Milan this second win away a ensures they remain alive in Europe.(Agencies)