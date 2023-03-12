Delhi: Police arrests man 19 years after he murdered a woman

Shillong, March 12: Delhi police’s Special Cell has arrested a man identified as Narendra (64) after nearly two decades when he murdered a woman in Paschim Vihar area of the national capital.

The accused was absconding after the crime in 2004. Narendra is a resident of Panchkula in Haryana and had murdered his friend’s wife. Police informed that the victim was the second wife of Narendra’s friend.

The incident took place on August 27, 2004 when police received a call about the murder of a woman identified as Praveen (35) , wife of Gulshan. She was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead. The woman was alone at the time of the incident and injuries were found on her body.

The police informed that Narendra was attracted towards Praveen when he saw her at a marriage function. He tried to come close to her but failed. It was due to this that he murdered her after finding her alone at home.

After the incident the police had ruled out robbery as the motive as there were no valuable missing from the home of Gulshan.