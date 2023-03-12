Police arrests two for issuing threats during India vs Australia cricket match in Ahmedabad

Shillong, March 12: Two members associated with a pro-Khalistan group were arrested by Ahmedabad police for issuing threats on social media during India vs Australia cricket test match to disrupt the game.

The accused, residents of Satna and Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh were arrested after much effort as both were using sophisticated SIM box technology.

Both the accused tried to disrupt the match when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Antony Albanese were present at the cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

The threats were issued on social media through fake twitter accounts and also through other modes after which an investigation was launched to nab the accused. A SIM box allows the operator to manage any number of SIM cards they can handle.

The locations of the accused were traced to Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Punjab. Police said threats were also issued from fake Twitter handles active in Pakistan.