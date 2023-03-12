RSS meet in Haryana: Focus on self-reliant India, social harmony & increase in women’s role

New Delhi, March 12 : The RSS is holding its Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha in Haryana’s Samalkha on Sunday with the deliberations focusing on how to create an atmosphere of social harmony, motivate people to perform their duties and make them self-reliant, and also discuss women’s participation in the organisation.

The three-day annual meeting began with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders paying tributes to political leaders and noted personalities who died in the last one year. The list contained more than 100 names, including Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav and senior advocate Shanti Bhushan. It also had the names of Hiraben Modi, late mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actor-director Satish Kaushik. At the first session of the meeting, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale read out the names of all the noted personalities who passed away in the last one year.

The centenary year of the Sangh is going to be completed in 2025. Before this, how to connect maximum sections of the society in the Sangh and especially women will also be discussed.

Ahead of the meeting, Sangh Karyakarta Dr. Manmohan Vaidya said in a press conference that there will be a discussion on the inclusion of women in the RSS also.

He said that during the Amrit Kaal, the goal of self-reliance (Aatmanirbhata) will be adopted in the meeting. A resolution will be passed on this. There will be a discussion on what needs to be done in the society so that policies are made in the light of India’s Aatmanirbhata.

Vaidya said that the way works being done by the Sangh need to be taken to the masses. For this a proper coordination committee is being formed through which the message will be given to the people that whole India is one and Sangh is working for all.

He said that 100 years of Sangh are going to be completed in 2025. A team, Shatabdi Varsh Vistarak has been formed for this, which will have about 3000 members. They will take the work of the Sangh to the masses. At present, about 1,300 people have left for different places and are going to the people to convey the Sangh’s message and at present there is an exercise to add 1,500 more people.

Vaidya said that in 2022 branches were set up at 37,903 places, which has increased to 42,613 in 2023 so far. The effort of the Sangh is to increase the number of weekly meetings, Sangh Mandali and Shakha as much as possible.

He said that in the era of technology, many people are joining the Sangh online. People are trying to collect information about the RSS and for this they are being contacted online. He said that Sangh is becoming popular in foreign countries other than India. (IANS)