Will continue zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism: Shah

Hyderabad, March 12 :The government has successfully handled the challenges posed to the country’s internal security over the past nine years, and will continue its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated on Sunday.

He was addressing the 54th Raising Day Parade of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) here.

In a first, this year, the annual Raising Day celebrations of the CISF are being held at CISF National Industrial Security Academy at Hakimpet, Hyderabad instead of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Shah stated that there has been a significant decrease in violence in Kashmir, whereas insurgency is also dipping in the Northeast, and areas affected by Left Wing Extremism.

There has been a decline in the number of people involved in terror activities, with several people returning to the national mainstream, he said.

Shah noted that apart from protecting the country’s vital installations, the CISF is also offering its expertise through consultancy security services. (IANS)