No rule of law under Modi, country being run as dictatorship, says Kharge

New Delhi, March 13: Congress president and leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that there is no rule of law under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He added that those “crushing and destroying democracy” are talking of saving it.
Over the Adani issue, Kharge said, “We are demanding the constitution of a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on the Adani stocks issue. When we raise this issue, then mikes are switched off and a ruckus erupts in the House.”
However, he added that the opposition is together and will continue to demand a JPC on the Adani issue.
