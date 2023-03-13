Satish Kaushik death case: Vikas Malu’s wife summoned by Delhi police

Delhi Police has summoned Vikas Malu’s wife to join an inquiry in connection with her complaint and the death case of actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik.

However, she is yet to join the probe.

The wife of a Delhi-based businessman Vikas Malu, owner of the farmhouse, where Kaushik attended a party a day before his death, has claimed in her complaint to Delhi Police that her husband allegedly killed Kaushik for Rs 15 crore which he took from the actor for investment purpose in Dubai.

According to officials, she was summoned on Sunday to join the inquiry on Monday.

Meanwhile, police have also questioned and recorded the statement of 20 people who had attended the party on March 8 (Holi) at the farmhouse in Bijwasan.

The woman claimed that on August 23, 2022 Kaushik had visited their house in Dubai and demanded Rs 15 crore from her husband.

“I was present in the drawing room where both Kaushik and my husband got involved in an argument. Kaushik was saying that he was in dire need of money and it has been three years since he gave Rs 15 crore to my husband for investment. Kaushik also said that neither any investment was made nor his money was returned for which he was feeling cheated,” read the complaint.

She also shared a photo of the businessman and Kaushik, taken at a party in Dubai. The woman alleged that the son of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim was also present at the party.

“My husband promised Kaushik that he would repay the money soon. When I asked my husband, he said that he lost Kaushik’s money during the Covid pandemic. My husband also said that he was planning to get rid of Kaushik,” read the complaint, which also said that her husband deals in various kinds of drugs.

Commenting on the probe into the death of noted Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik (66), Delhi Police on Saturday had said that in their inquiry conducted so far, nothing suspicious or foul play has come on record.