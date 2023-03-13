Delhi Chief Minister, Ministers salary gets hike in a new revision

Shillong, March 13: Chief Minister, Ministers and legislators of Delhi have got a salary hike of over 66.67 percent. The monthly salary of the MLAs has now increased from earlier Rs 54,000 to Rs 90,000.

In the first such revision in the past 12 years, salaries of the Chief Minister, minister, speaker among others have also been raised.

The development comes following a notification by the Delhi government’s law, justice and legislative affairs department.

The salary and other allowances of the chief minister, ministers, speaker, deputy speaker and chief whip have been increased by 136 per cent, to Rs 1,70,000 per month, from the earlier Rs 72,000 per month.

There has been an increase in the basic salaries of the MLAs to Rs 30,000 from earlier Rs 12,000.