Rangmaw SC crowned champions

By Our Correspondent

MAWKYRWAT, March 13: Rangmaw Sports Club fwon the 5th edition Super Division District Cricket League, 2023 after defeating defending champions Domjyrti SC by 7 wickets in the finals held at Jakrem village in South West Khasi Hills District.Domjyrti SC won the toss and elected to bat in which they scored 109 runs losing 9 wickets in 20 overs. Amongst the batmen of Domjyrti SC, Superson Lyngdoh played well and scored 22 runs. In return, Rangmaw SC achieved the target in just 17.2 overs.The closing ceremony of the tournament was attended by local MLA, Renikton L. Tongkhar as the Chief Guest in the presence of a prominent youth leader, Elevenson Wanniang as the Guest of Honour, President of the SWKHDCA Bantei Lyngdoh among others.