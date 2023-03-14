SCL: Divison 1: Raj Bhawan edge Raitsamthiah cc

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 13: In the divison one match between Raj Bhawan and Raitsamthiah cc, Raj Bhawan won the toss and chose to field first restricting Raitsamthiah to 152 all out in 34.3 overs. Riboklang Hynniewta scored 38 runs off 67 while Dathrangki Pariat contributed with 27 off 28 balls. Among the bowlers, Rohit Ram took 3 wickets for 17 in 7 overs and Roshan Ram took 3 for 12 in 5 overs. In reply Raj Bhawan chased down the target in 32 overs scoring 156/7 Binay Kumar top scored with 80 off 85 balls while Roshan Ram scored 25 off 35 balls.Nick Dann took 2 wickets for 23 runs in 7 overs for Riatsamthiah cc. While Mickey Marngar took 2 for 32. Binay Kumar was awarded the man of the match for his brilliant contribution off the bat. Raj Bhawan won the match by 3 wickets.