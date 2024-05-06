Monday, May 6, 2024
HSSLC Sc, Com results on May 8

By: From Our Correspondent

Tura, May 6: MBOSE Controller of Examinations, T R Laloo has informed that the Results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination, 2024 (HSSLC) of Science, Commerce and Vocational Streams, conducted by the university will be declared on May 8 during office hours.

As per the notification, the whole Result Booklet(s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in and there will be no display of results at MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong.

Results can also be accessed from the websites- www.megresults.nic.inwww.meghalaya.shikshawww.results.shiksha and www.jagranjosh.com.

