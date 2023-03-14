Woman judge robbed in Delhi, suffers minor injury

Shillong, March 14: A woman judge who was on evening walk was robbed by motorcycle-borne criminals. She received minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

The incident took place outside her home in Gulabi Bagh area when she along with her son had gone for a walk. The woman judge has been identified as Rachna Tiwari Lakhanpal. Her son Yuvraj lodged a police complaint regarding the crime.

In his complaint, it was said that the two robbers took away a bag carried by Lakhanpal containing nearly Rs 10,000 and an ATM card. An FIR was lodged and after investigation police were able to arrest two accused based on CCTV footage.

The accused were identified from the registration number of their bike.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Dilshad and Rahul. While Dilshad is a history-sheeter, Rahul is a first timer. The police recovered a Yamaha R15 motorcycle, an ATM card, and Rs 4,500 in cash from the accused.