National Medical Commission approves 100 MBBS seats for Nalbari Medical College

Guwahati, March 15: In a boost to the medical sector of Assam, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has recognised Nalbari Medical College with an approval to admit 100 MBBS students to the college.

“The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of NMC examined the assessor’s report dated February 27, 2023, for assessing the availability of infrastructure facilities of the college, laboratories, library, hostels, hospital and the availability of the faculty, their experience, publications and residents/tutors, nursing and paramedical staff available with other facilities available at Nalbari Medical College, Nalbari, under the Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, Guwahati for starting MBBS course for the academic year 2023-24,” read the ‘Letter of Intent’ issued by the commission to the dean/principal of Nalbari Medical College.

The commission decided to obtain undertaking/documents for the issue of “Letter of Permission” for starting/increase in seats for the academic year 2023-24.

Notably, Nalbari Medical College is the 12th medical college to receive the ‘Letter of Intent’ for 100 MBBS seats. The recognition comes after similar approvals by the commission to Kokrajhar Medical College and Nagaon Medical College.

“We’ve reached another milestone! Delighted to share that Nalbari Medical College has been recognised by the National Medical Commission with an approval to admit 100 MBBS students. It’s a historic accomplishment for Assam with four new medical colleges being set up in just one year!” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on his Twitter handle.

During a stock-taking visit to the medical college last month, the chief minister had said that academic activities in three medical colleges and hospitals in Assam – Nagaon, Nalbari and Kokrajhar – were likely to start from October this year.