Pune techie smothers wife, son with plastic bags and commits suicide

Pune, March 15: A Pune-based techie allegedly killed his wife and their minor son before committing suicide, police said on Wednesday.
The Chaturshringi police station was alerted of the development after Ganguly’s Bengaluru-based brother informed his friends here that nobody from Sudipto’s family was answering his phone calls.
A ‘missing’ complaint was lodged late on Tuesday night and a police team, accompanied by Ganguly’s brother who rushed here, reached the techie’s home – only to find three bodies.
As Puneites reacted with shock at the developments, the police are investigating the motives behind the double-murder and suicide, said the Chaturshringi Police.
IANS
