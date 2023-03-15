HSLC paper leak: Decisive steps only after completion of CID probe, says minister

Guwahati, March 15: Amidst the investigation by the criminal investigation department (CID) of Assam Police and multiple arrests made in the HSLC paper leak fiasco, state education minister Ranoj Pegu on Wednesday said decisive measures could be initiated only after completion of the police probe and receipt of a conclusive report.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Pegu urged people to be patient and wait for completion of the CID investigation in the case.

“Police have not informed us formally as of now. Only after we get a conclusive police report can we take decisive measures,” the education minister said.

“As of now we cannot predict anything on the basis of assumptions. So we need to be patient and wait for the CID investigation to be over to know from where the problem originated. The source of the paper leak has to be known,” he said.

Meanwhile, 25 accused in the paper leak case, a majority of them students, have been reportedly arrested so far by the CID from various districts, including Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sadiya and Dhemaji.

Altogether 22 accused were produced in the chief judicial magistrate’s court here on Wednesday, with 12 of them sent to the Assam Police criminal investigation department’s custody for three days while the others, who are juveniles, were sent to juvenile homes.

Earlier in the day, several students, mainly from various parts of Upper Assam, were on Wednesday brought to the CID headquarters here for questioning.

CID had on Tuesday arrested three persons, including two teachers, in connection with the leakage of the General Science question paper of the ongoing High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination.

The accused arrested were produced in the chief judicial magistrate’s court and thereafter taken into three-days’ CID custody.