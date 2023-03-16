Woman on maternity leave laid off by Mark Zuckerberg owned Meta

Shillong, March 16: Meta which is the parent company of Facebook has laid off thousands of employees during the past some months.

Many of these employees have been sharing their stories on social media telling how they were coping up with the situation after they were fired by the Mark Zuckerberg owned company.

A woman who was on maternity leave also shared her ordeal on LinkedIn in which she also asked Zuckerberg whether he had taken a “pay cut”.

The woman claimed that she was fired by Meta while being on maternity leave. She said it was difficult to understand how the Meta miscalculated so badly that they had to fire thousands of employees.

She said on LinkedIn “I was part of today’s metalayoffs while on maternity leave. I understand changes in market trends and focus on the business’s bottom line. I don’t understand how meta leadership miscalculated so badly that they had to lay off thousands of employees, and yet still want to claim that they care about the people who work for them. Has Mark Zuckerberg taken a pay cut?

She also said, “My recruiting team was top-notch, and I loved the teams we supported, but meta’s handling of this situation is appalling”.