Grant-in-aid for Meghalaya primary school teachers enhanced

Shillong, March 17: Meghalaya Cabinet on Friday discussed the Governor’s address, approved the amendment to Captain Williamson Sangma Technical University Bill and gave its nod to the enhancement of grant-in-aid of pre-primary school teachers.

The grant-i- aid of the pre-primary school teachers have been enhanced to Rs 18,000 from Rs 12,000.

Informing this after the cabinet meeting, Cabinet minister and also the government spokesperson, Paul Lyngdoh highlighted the key issues flagged in the Governor’s speech to be read out on the first day of the budget session.

The address touched upon talks with the HNLC which is heading to a closure, taking drugs as a serious threat, settlement of the remaining six areas of the inter-state boundary, creation of 5 new fire and emergency service stations, nine new police outposts and border outposts. He said that the address is growth- oriented and the government will try to optimise to the maximum.

Lyngdoh also informed that the Captain Williamson Sangma Technical University Amendment Bill will be tabled in the upcoming Assembly session to make it Captain Williamson Sangma State University.

He said the university will thereafter turn into a State University and the university will offer courses in higher education, humanity, commerce, general sciences, life sciences, engineering, physical sciences and technology related matters.