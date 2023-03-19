News Capsule

Felicitation

Leaders of NPP, Jirang constituency, on Saturday felicitated MLA Sosthenes Sohtun during a programme at the Conservation Training Institute, Byrnihat. The programme was attended by party leaders and workers including MDC Victor Rani and NPP Jirang Block general secretary Balawan Syiemiong. In his address, Sohtun thanked the party workers for toiling to ensure his victory in the recently concluded Assembly polls, despite several allegations levelled by his political opponents. Sohtun also promised to work towards the development of the constituency during his five-year tenure.