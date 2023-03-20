Pro-Khalistan protesters create ruckus outside Indian High Commission in UK

Shillong, March 20: Protesting action against radical leader Amritpaal Singh in Punjab, many pro-Khalistan supporters created ruckus in front of the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom.

The protesters raised slogans in support of Amritpal Singh with flags and posters of the radical Sikh leader. Heavy police deployment was made near the High Commission to avoid any untoward incident. However the agitators continued their protest against the action.

The UK High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, tweeted his condemnation of the events. “I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the Indian High commission – totally unacceptable” he said.

British Deputy High Commissioner Christina Scott was summoned to the Ministry of external Affairs (MEA) in wake of the incident as High Commissioner Alex Ellis was out of Delhi.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “The senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned late evening to convey India’s strong protest at the actions taken by separatist and extremist elements against the Indian High Commission in London earlier in the day”.

It read, “An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of British security that allowed these elements to enter the high commission premises”.

The MEA said the diplomat was reminded of the basic obligations of the UK government under the Vienna Convention.