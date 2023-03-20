Reports of Amritpal Singh’s arrest surface, police deny claims

Shillong, March 20: Even as the police have claimed that radical leader Amritpal Singh is on the run, many reports claim that the pro-Khalistan leader has been arrested by the Punjab police.

Police have already arrested many of Amritpal Singh’s associates who were involved in separatist activities. The crackdown by police began after Singh and his followers barged into a police station in Amritsar and got one of their associates released from there.

The ‘Waris Punjab De’ leader Amritpal Singh was a driver in Dubai before he came to Punjab and suddenly became a pro-Khalistan icon. There are reports that he received funding and guidance from ISI-backed hardliners in Canada.

Meanwhile there are several reports that Amritpal Singh has been arrested and is in police custody. However Punjab police have denied these claims and said that he was a fugitive and will be brought to justice soon. The lawyer of Amritpal Singh has said that Punjab police can kill him in an encounter.

Security has been heightened across the state and at the borders with Himachal Pradesh to apprehend Amritpal Singh and his close aides. In its manhunt for the separatist leader, Punjab Police has so far arrested as many as 134 of his supporters.