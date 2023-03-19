Body of woman found in plastic bag near Delhi metro station

Shillong, March 19: Mutilated body of a woman was found in a plastic bag near a Rapid metro construction side in Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi.

Pedestrians who saw the body of the woman in a plastic bag informed the police after which an investigation was launched into the incident. Parts of the woman’s body including her head were found in the white plastic bag.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said that the police received information about a body adjoining the flyover of a Rapid Metro construction site.

The body was sent to AIIMS to ascertain the identity of the woman. A team of forensics also investigated the spot where the body was found to find evidence.