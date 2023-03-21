Fans restricted from coming close to Salman Khan’s house in Mumbai

Shillong, March 21: In wake of death threat to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, police have restricted gathering of fans in front of the actor’s house in Mumbai.

Khan had recently received a threatening email after which an FIR was registered by the police. The security by police has also been strengthened for Salman Khan.

Two assistant police inspectors have also been deployed in the present security of Khan. They will be part of the security round the clock and will not allow fans to assemble outside Galaxy Apartments – where Khan lives.

Salman has already been provided with Y category security by the police and a bullet-proof car along with his personal security guards. Now, the police have taken additional security measures for the safety of the actor, as per the report.

Police have booked three persons including Lawrence Bidhnoi, Goldy Brar and Rohit Garg for allegedly sending a threat email to Salman Khan.