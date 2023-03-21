Tura academy observes World Social Work Day

Tura, March 21: World Social Work Day was observed on Tuesday under the theme, ‘Respecting Diversity through Joint Action’ by the Department of Social Work, Mason Phillips Academy (MPA) at the District Auditorium in Tura.

Assistant Commissioner, Tura, Sumith Kumar Singh, who attended the inaugural function as the Chief Guest, spoke on the importance of Social work in the society while President of NEAHRD, K C Momin delivered the Keynote address.

Following the inaugural function, three separate sessions were conducted by Moderator, Dr Merril N Sangma during which, various resource persons spoke on different topics like Cyber Crime, Social Work Relevance in the field and Counselling as a tool for Social Change.

Others who attended the inaugural function include faculty members of the academy.

Earlier on Monday, a programme was also organized at the Leprosy Colony in Tura as part of the celebration.