Delhi police seeks Rahul Gandhi’s response over “sexual assault” statement in Srinagar

Shillong, March 19: Senior officials of Delhi police reached the house of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today morning seeking his response over his statement regarding “sexual assault on women” in a rally in Srinagar.

A team including Special CP Sagar Preet Hooda and Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), reached Gandhi’s residence. Gandhi was served a notice recently over his claims that women were still being sexually assaulted.

Police had sent a questionnaire to Rahul Gandhi after social media posts to give details about women who approached him regarding sexual harassment. The Congress had stated that the leader will respond to the notice in due course in accordance with law.

Congress stated on Twitter, “A government rattled by Shri Rahul Gandhi’s questions on PM Modi and Adani’s relationship hides behind its police. 45 days after Bharat Jodo Yatra was completed, Delhi Police has, via a notice, sought details of women who met him and spoke about harassment and violence they may have faced.”

It further stated “We will respond to the notice in due course in accordance with law. This notice is yet another proof of a government in panic and their latest salvo to weaken democracy, women empowerment, freedom of expression and role of the opposition”.