Land acquisition yet to start for 4-lane Mawlyngkhung-Rattacherra project on NH-6

Shillong, March 23: The NPP legislator, Santa Mary Shylla on Thursday urged upon the state government to speed up the exercise for implementation of four-laning of the National Highway-6 from Mawryngkneng in East Khasi Hills to Malidor in East Jaintia Hills.

Raising the issue during the Question Hour in the Assembly, Shylla said that this road is the lifeline of many of the North Eastern States.

UDP legislator, Nujorki Sungoh said that the people who travel through this national highway used to face great difficulties due to frequent traffic snarls.

In his reply, Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of PWD (Roads), Prestone Tynsong said that the starting point of this four-laning is from Mawlyngkhung to Rattacherra.

According to him, the land acquisition was under the process adding that once the land compensation was paid to the land owners then the concerned District Collector will hand over the land to the company for starting the work

“The feasibility report has been completed and DPR provision is on the way. We hope to complete the exercise at the earliest so that we can initiate the tendering process,” Tynsong informed.

He also said that this particular national highway is called the economic corridor in the North Eastern States of Assam as well as Meghalaya.

“The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has kept this as a priority,” Deputy Chief Minister informed.

Replying to a supplementary question of Sungoh, Tynsong informed that sanction has already been accorded for taking up the repair work of the Jowai Bypass.

“Work order amounting to Rs 12 crore has already been released to the contractor allotted with the work. Instruction has also been issued to the contractor to start the work immediately,” Deputy Chief Minister added.