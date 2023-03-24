Mayralborn stresses on sports infrastructure development

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 23: UDP’s Nongpoh legislator Mayralborn Syiem on Thursday urged the state government to develop sports infrastructure at the grassroots level so that the budding sporting talents in Ri-Bhoi district could be nurtured.

Raising the issue during Question Hour on the fourth day of the ongoing Budget session of the Assembly, he asked if there is any proposal for the construction of a football stadium at Chinchona Paham Syiem in Nongpoh under Khelo India.

He said since Ri-Bhoi district is yet to have a proper football stadium, it is important to set up a proper sports infrastructure in the district headquarters Nongpoh.

“I would request the Chief Minister and the Sports Minister to take this proposal on priority, whether it is from a centrally-sponsored scheme or state scheme. The construction of a standard playground at Paham Syiem should be considered on priority,” Syiem insisted.

Further, he asked if the Sports and Youth Affairs department has any proposal for the development of sports infrastructure at Umden, Pahambir and whether the government will consider taking up these proposals within the current financial year. He also asked if the government has any plan to develop any sports stadium at Madan Kurkalang, located near Umroi airport.

According to him, the construction of a sports stadium at Madan Kurkalang will be an asset for the state if it plans to host mega sporting events. He urged the government to set up grassroots training centres in the various district headquarters where young sporting talents could be nurtured.

In his reply, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Shakliar Warjri said the department has submitted a proposal under Khelo India for the development of the ground at Chinchona Paham Syiem.

“The proposal was for an artificial athletic track and an artificial football turf. We are still awaiting approval,” Warjri said.

He said an estimate for the development of sports infrastructure at Umden was submitted in November last year but it was not approved due to budgetary constraints. He said the same estimate has now been sent for approval again.

The Minister said the state government has sent a proposal in the second list for the development of Madan Kurkalang under Khelo India. He said the department has set up a State Centre for Excellence as part of its grassroots programme.

Replying to a supplementary question from Syiem, Warjri said the physical progress of the first phase on the redevelopment of JN Stadium at Polo is 80% while the second phase is 20%.