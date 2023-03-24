NPP MLA asks govt to expedite process

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 21: NPP MLA from Sutnga Saipung Santa Mary Shylla on Thursday exhorted the state government to speed up the exercise for the proposed four-laning of the National Highway-6 from Mawryngkneng in East Khasi Hills to Malidor in East Jaintia Hills.

Raising this issue during the Question Hour in the Assembly, Shylla said that the aforesaid stretch of road is the lifeline for many Northeastern states.

UDP MLA Nujorki Sungoh, too, said people who travel through this national highway are faced with great difficulties due to frequent traffic snarls.

In his reply, Deputy Chief Minister and in-charge of PWD (Roads), Prestone Tynsong, said the four-laning will be done from Mawlyngkhung to Ratacherra and that the land acquisition for the same is in the process.

Once the land compensation is paid to the land owners then the concerned district collector will hand over the land to the company, he said.

Tynsong also said that the feasibility report has been completed while DPR is in the offing. “We hope to complete the exercise at the earliest so that we can initiate the tendering process,” Tynsong said, assuring that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has according priority to the highway.

Meanwhile, replying to a supplementary question of Sungoh, Tynsong informed that sanction has been made to take up the repair work of the Jowai Bypass.

“Work order amounting to Rs 12 crore has already been released to the contractor allotted with the work. Instruction has also been issued to the contractor to start the work immediately,” he added.