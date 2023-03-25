Centre notifies appointment of Chief Justices to three HCs

NEW DELHI, MARCH 25: The Central government on Friday cleared the appointment of new Chief Justices to the High Courts of Allahabad, Chhattisgarh, and Patna.

The new Chief Justices are Justice Pritinker Diwaker of the Allahabad High Court, Justice Ramesh Sinha of the Chhattisgarh High Court, and Justice K. Vinod Chandran of the Patna High Court.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, in a tweet, said: “In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India has appointed the following judges as chief justices of high courts. I extend best wishes to all of them”.

In a statement on February 9, the apex court collegium had said: “Justice Pritinker Diwaker is the seniormost puisne Judge at the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad where he has been serving, on transfer, since 03 October 2018. Justice Pritinker Diwaker is the seniormost puisne Judge of the High Court of Chhattisgarh. The period which has been served by Justice Pritinker Diwaker as a Judge of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad would provide useful experience in his work as the Chief Justice of that High Court.”

In February, the collegium also recommended that Justice Sinha be appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Chhattisgarh, after the retirement of Justice Arup Kumar Goswami on March 10, 2023.

The collegium said Justice Sinha is the seniormost puisne judge from the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad and is functioning there since his elevation on November 21, 2011. The High Court of Judicature at Allahabad is the largest high court in the country and, after the elevation of Justice Pankaj Mithal to the Supreme Court, it does not have any representation among the Chief Justices of the high courts, it added.

“In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, consultation was held with the consultee-Judge/s whose parent High Court is the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, with a view to ascertain the suitability of Mr Justice Ramesh Sinha for appointment as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Chhattisgarh. The consultee-Judge/s have concurred with the proposal for the appointment of Mr Justice Ramesh Sinha as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Chhattisgarh,” said the collegium, in a statement.

In February, the collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud also recommended the name of Justice Chandran of the Kerala High Court for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court.