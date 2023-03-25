World Watch

N Korea claims ‘radioactive tsunami’ weapon test at sea

SEOUL, March 24: North Korea claimed on Friday to have tested a nuclear-capable underwater drone designed to generate a gigantic “radioactive tsunami” that would destroy naval strike groups and ports. Analysts were skeptical that the device presents a major new threat, but the test underlines the North’s commitment to raising nuclear threats. The test this week came as the United States reportedly planned to deploy aircraft carrier strike groups and other advanced assets to waters off the Korean Peninsula. Military tensions are at a high point as the pace of both North Korean weapons tests and US-South Korea joint military exercises have also accelerated in the past year in a cycle of tit-for-tat responses. (AP)

Population of Nepal reaches 29.1 million

KATHMANDU, March 24: Nepal’s total population has reached more than 29.1 million, according to the latest census published on Friday, registering a growth of 0.92 per cent in a decade. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, launching the National Report of the National Census 2022 here, said that the census data have emerged as tools for promoting good governance and measuring the nation’s progress towards the achievement of sustainable development goals (SDGs). According to the data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics, out of the 29,164,578 people in Nepal, 14,911,027 are females, while the number of males 14,253,551. At the time of the previous census, the country’s total population stood at 26,494,504. According to the report, the population has increased at the rate of 0.92 percent in the last 10 years. “The Census would provide a guideline to monitor and evaluate Nepal’s commitments on the international forum about demography and its development, and the goals of national development as also to analyse the existing indicators of development,” Prachanda said during the launch of the report. The prime minister said that the data collected is expected to provide a reliable ground for the federal, provincial and local governments to make concrete decisions while preparing their policies, plans and programmes. (PTI)

Protesters greet Netanyahu as he meets Sunak

LONDON, March 24: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held talks with Benjamin Netanyahu in London on Friday as protesters shouting “Shame!” in Hebrew demonstrated against the Israeli leader’s right-wing policies and his plans to overhaul the country’s judiciary. Netanyahu had to pass by hundreds of protesters waving Israeli flags and waving signs calling for the defence of Israeli democracy as he arrived at 10 Downing St. for talks that focused on the war in Ukraine and concerns about Iran’s nuclear programme. Sunak also raised Netanyahu’s controversial judicial reforms, which have sparked mass protests in Israel and beyond. One placard in London read: “We are Israelis and Jews living in the UK demonstrating against PM Netanyahu, who is leading a judicial coup turning Israel into a dictatorship.” (AP)