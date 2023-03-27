53 varsities ink pacts with USTM for academic ties, exchange

Guwahati, March 27: As many as 53 universities from across India and abroad signed memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) during the ‘National Conference of Vice Chancellors-2023’.

The universities extended their hands to USTM for academic collaboration and exchange.

The MoUs were signed by USTM vice-chancellor GD Sharma and the vice-chancellors of the respective universities.

“We feel honoured as so many universities have joined hands with us to work collaboratively for the country’s development. The universities have diverse backgrounds — sports, culture, pharmacy, ayurveda, et al apart from academics and research,” USTM chancellor Mahbubul Hoque said.

According to the agreements, there will be collaboration between the partner universities in launching joint research activities, including exchange of faculty members and research personnel, collaboration in various training programmes, introduction of value-added courses/programmes and add-on courses directed towards skill enhancement.

The universities have agreed to facilitate adequate student exposure through field trips/visits.

It was also agreed that there would be exchanges of academic and other publications, apart from organising joint conferences, seminars and academic meetings.

The introduction of the study abroad programme (SAP), summer semester for credit transfer and three continent programmes for global exposure and credit transfer are also included in the pacts.

Some of the collaborating universities include Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi; Kathmandu University, Nepal; Jadavpur University, Kolkata; Amity University, Uttar Pradesh; Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Lucknow; Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur; National Law University, Rajasthan; IILM Gurugram; ISBM University, Chhattisgarh; Dhanamanjuri University, Manipur; Sastra University, Tamil Nadu; Central University of Haryana, Karnavati University, Ahmedabad, Birla Global University, Bhubaneswar and Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University, New Delhi.

The agreements will continue until terminated by the parties. In the event of termination, the relevant parties will honour all commitments to students participating in the programme in accordance with the agreements.