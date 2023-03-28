Orientation programme for teachers concludes  

Tura, March 28: The Two Day Orientation program for 100 Teachers held at the District Auditorium in Tura came to a close on Tuesday where Founder of EDvantage Learn, Vincent Hilton trained the teachers with different teaching skills necessary in the present context.

The program was organized under the project STAR by the District Administration, West Garo Hills in collaboration with the District Planning Office, Tura. The program was designed to equip teachers with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively carry out their responsibilities as educators to support the education system in the region.

Speaking during the concluding function, West Garo Hills, Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe said that education has evolved a lot from earlier times where the main concern is to complete the syllabus, doing homework, writing exams, etc. He added that nowadays especially after covid it has transformed with online learning, multi media content and many more training life skills for both students and teachers.

Reminding the teachers that the State lies in the bottom with regard to education, he urged everyone to accept the fact and work hard with dedication to transform and bring change in the education scenario in future.

Stating the presence of various infra-structural challenges in the region, he urged them to concentrate and perform the responsibility of being a teacher in nurturing and guiding the students to grow into a good human being and expressed hope to see a change in the education sector in the next five years.

The Deputy Commissioner along with District Planning officer, Tura Winje G Momin and Founder, EDvantage Learn Vincent Hilton later distributed Certificates to Principals, Teachers who participated in the Orientation program.