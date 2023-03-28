Union condemns Basaiawmoit’s statement on roster system

Tura, March 28: The Garo Students’ Union (GSU) led by Zikku Balgra N Marak on Tuesday condemned VPP leader Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit for allegedly attempting to rake up the issue of Roster system, which, it said, is an already efficient mechanism approved by the High Court of Meghalaya.

The VPP leader had earlier made a statement regarding the issue. Strongly condemning the statement, the union on Tuesday said, “It has to be questioned as to what the VPP leader is trying to achieve or what his intentions are by providing wrong assessment to the people about the roster system. The roster system is already very transparent, effective and efficient through which opportunity is being provided to all equally”.

The union questioned whether Basaiawmoit was in favour of backdoor appointments, job for money and nepotism or has a vested interest to deprive the Garo community of opportunities adding, such an approach by a seasoned politician was deeply regretful.