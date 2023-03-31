Ustad Amzad Ali Khan enthralls audience at Spic Macay concert

Shillong, March 31: The continuous slides between notes giving out a deep, weighty, introspective sound in sync with the tabla captivated and mesmerised the residents of the city of pines on Friday as the sultan of Sarod Ustad Amzad Ali Khan belted out Indian classical numbers one after the other.

The musical maestro started off declaring that he is committed to the peace of the World and that it is sad how in the 21st century war still occurs like the Ukraine- Russia war.

He said that music is the best gift of God which has connected the world.

Advocating peace in this trouble-torn world, he started off with a song dedicated to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi called,’Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram” also known as Ram Dhun.

He followed it up instantly with the ‘Raga Durga” and other numbers. As the music intensified the audience joined in clapping along.

Earlier, Dr N Rajam, Dr Sangeeta Shanker (both violin) and Mithilesh Jha on tabla put up a great show as they played in perfect sync.

Principal of St Edmunds College Sylvanus Lamare said that it is an attempt to bring Indian classical music closer to the people here and vice versa.

Chairperson of Spic Macay foundation, Rashmi Malik said that their endeavour will be bring in many more such legends to the North East and the State will definitely see such programmes happening more often.

The programme is organised by the Ministry of culture, Spic Macay and dedicated to the unsung freedom fighters, those who lost their lives to Covid as part of Azadi ka Amritkal, 75th Year of Independence