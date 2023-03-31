Assam vigilance team nabs lat mandal for taking bribe

Guwahati, March 31: In yet another graft case, a lat mandal at the office of the circle officer, Kamalpur revenue circle in Kamrup district was caught red handed accepting Rs 5000 as bribe from the complainant on Friday afternoon.

According to an official statement, a team from the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption, Assam, laid a trap in the Kamalpur revenue circle office and arrested Gitanjali Deka Das for the crime.

Notably, a complaint was received at the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption, alleging that the last mandal had demanded Rs 7,000 as bribe from the complainant for issuing land sale permission to the complainant. The bribe amount was later reduced to Rs 5,000.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servant.

The bribe money has been recovered from her possession and seized accordingly in presence of witnesses.

“Finding sufficient evidence against the accused public servant, she was arrested by the team of the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption, Assam,” the statement said.

A case has been registered at the anti-corruption police station vide ACB PS case number 23/2023 in this connection. Necessary legal follow up action is underway.