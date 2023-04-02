Amid Parineeti-Raghav wedding rumours, Priyanka Chopra likely to meet her cousin

Shillong, April 2: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are currently dominating the news.

The couple is reportedly getting married soon. They spent some time in Delhi after which they returned to Mumbai together triggering further rumours of their marriage.

When Raghav and Parineeti were seen together in public, relationship rumours began to circulate. On March 22, they went on a dinner date. The next day, they got together for lunch. The families of the two are reportedly seeking for a good date for the engagement, despite the fact that the two have remained mum about the matter.

Even as both of them attended the London School of Economics and share a large number of acquaintances, Raghav and Parineeti have remained mute about their relationship status.

The dui returned to Mumbai together today on April 2. At the Mumbai airport, people saw them walking side by side. Despite the photographers request, they did not pose for the pictures. Raghav and Parineeti jumped into their car and left.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and their infant Malti are presently in India. Priyanka is likely to meet her cousin Parineeti Chopra. Perhaps Priyanka will also get to know Raghav.