Criminal behind killing of Suresh Raina’s relatives shot dead by UP police

Shillong, April 2: Police in Uttar Pradesh have shot dead the notorious criminal Rashid alias Chalta Firta during an encounter on Saturday night. He was involved in the triple murder case of 2020 in which the relatives of cricketer Suresh Raina were murdered.

Rashid was killed by police after a shootout in the Shahpur neighbourhood.

According to SSP Sanjiv Suman, “Rashid who had a cash bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head, was shot dead in an encounter.”

On a report that members of an interstate gang were spotted in the vicinity of Shahpur police station, police officials first stopped two persons on a motorcycle. But, according to reports, the men started shooting at the cops.

Rashid was killed while his accomplice managed to flee when cops opened fire in retaliation. The criminal’s two guns were found. Rashid’s colleague is being searched for, the SSP said.

Bablu Singh, the Shahpur Station House Officer (SHO), was injured by a bullet and taken to the hospital during the operation.

According to the authorities, Rashid was wanted in numerous murder and robbery cases, including the triple murder of three Suresh Raina relatives in Punjab in 2020.

On the night of August 19 and August 20, the incident had occurred in the village of Tharyal in Pathankot. Rashid and his accomplices entred into the house of contractor Ashok Kumar, Raina’s uncle killing him and two others.