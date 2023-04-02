North India likely to witness rainfall, thunderstorm

Shillong, April 2: North Indian states are likely to witness mild to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) till April 5.

The weather forecasting organisation has said that Northeast India will have gusty winds, light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning from April 2 to 5.

On April 2, there is a chance of heavy rain across the region’s remote areas.

According to the IMD, most days of the week between March 30 and April 5 will see light to moderate rain mixed with thunderstorms over Delhi and nearby Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

According to the IMD, Delhi’s minimum temperature on Sunday would be about 15 degrees Celsius and its high might be 31 degrees Celsius.