Asian leopard cat rescued by forest officials in Phulbari

Tura, March 30: An Asian leopard cat that had strayed into human habitation was rescued yesterday by forest officials of Phulbari Range under West Garo Hills (WGH) district.

According to GHADC officials, a report was received late yesterday evening from a village called Timbogre near New Bhaitbari about the presence of a clouded leopard in the village. The scared family immediately informed GHADC forest officials fearing that the mother of the cat could come for the baby.

Upon being informed, a forest team immediately rushed to the spot to take custody of the leopard cat fearing for its safety if people found it over fears of being attacked by it. They were able to rescue the cat and bring it back to its offices where it was cared for.

This morning, GHADC officials informed the Wildlife department of the recovery of the Asian leopard cat before it was handed over to them for better care and returning it back to its habitation.