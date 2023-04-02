Shillong Airport joins AAI Annual Day celebration

SHILLONG, April 1: Shillong Airport on Saturday joined the 28th Annual Day celebration of Airports Authority of India (AAI) along with the rest of India by holding a programme here.

According to a statement here, the programme here was attended by the employees as well as the heads of the department (HoDs).

During the programme, Airport Director, Shillong Airport, Rishi Kant Bangwal read out AAI Chairman Sanjeev Kumar’s message.

In his address to the HoDs and the employees, Bangwal said that the AAI family is committed to fulfil the vision and mission of the AAI.

He also emphasised the need to increase the degree of belongingness towards AAI.

“Enhancing the comradery and the team spirit, the 28th Annual Day function was held at all AAI airports and its establishments in the Northeastern Region today. The AAI’s theme song was also played during the day to inspire the feeling of brotherhood and unity amongst the employees,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the AAI Chairman, in his address during a programme in New Delhi, mentioned that the AAI is contributing strongly to the growth of Indian Civil Aviation.

Kumar also emphasised that in the coming times, several new airports will be inaugurated.

Informing that the AAI achieved the CAPEX target of more than Rs 5,000 crore in 2022-23, he said that the AAI is also enhancing its ATC staff strength as it is the backbone of Indian Civil Aviation industry.

It may be mentioned that the AAI, which was constituted by an Act of Parliament, came into being on April 1, 1995, by merging erstwhile National Airports Authority and International Airports Authority of India. The merger brought into existence a single organisation entrusted with the responsibility of creating, upgrading, maintaining and managing civil aviation infrastructure both on the ground and air space in the country.

“Airports Authority of India is a Mini Ratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Govt. of India. AAI manages 137 airports, which include 24 International Airports (including three International Civil Enclaves), 10 Customs Airports (including 4 Customs Civil Enclaves), 80 Domestic Airports and 23 Domestic Civil Enclaves at defence airfields. AAI also provides Air Traffic Management Services (ATMS) over the entire Indian Air Space and adjoining oceanic areas with ground installations at all Airports and 25 other locations to ensure safety of Aircraft operations,” the statement said.