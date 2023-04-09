Rajasthan Congress in a fix as conflict between Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot resurfaces

Shillong, April 9: Ahead of assembly election, problems for Congress party have cropped up in Rajasthan as the conflict between chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has resurfaced.

Sachin Pilot declared he will go on a one-day hunger strike on April 11 against his own government during a press conference on Sunday. Pilot claimed that he urged Gehlot to address the accusations against the former Vasundhara Raje administration but received no response.

“Together, we made those accusations against Vasundhara Ji’s administration. As the then-president of the state party unit, I also made some accusations. I oppose political retaliation. Nonetheless, we had some credibility as the opposition, which is how we gained access to power “explained Sachin Pilot.

“It’s time to look into the accusations we made against the BJP government, I wrote to Gehlot ji approximately one and a half years ago, and I think we should act on it. The Congress should demonstrate to the public that our words and deeds are always in sync “, Pilot stated.

“The first letter was sent on March 28, 2022. Got no response. Then, on November 2, 2022, I wrote once more. I said that people accepted our claims and increased our seats from 21 to 100” he said. Pilot said that he wanted to take some action about these accusations of corruption.

Pilot said, adding that he wants this information to be made public, that the Rajasthan government is not even using its agencies while the Government is abusing the ED and CBI to target the Congress leadership. Pilot said that neither the general public nor the leaders of the Congress should believe that our kathni and karni are different.

The conflict between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot has upset the Congress in the past, but the leadership was able to cover it up and try to get them on the same page by emphasising the importance of both men to the party.