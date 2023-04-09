One intruder killed during infiltration bid at LoC in J&K

Shillong, April 9: One intruder was killed while another was able to escape during an infiltration bid at Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident took place on the intervening night of April 8 and 9 when the army personnel deployed along LoC noticed a suspicious movement.

According to the officials, the infiltration attempt was thwarted in the Shahpur area when army personnel defending the LoC noticed terrorists moving around and confronted them.

They claimed that after a long period of silence, a firefight broke out between the two sides.

According to the officials, the entire region has been blocked off and a big search is underway.